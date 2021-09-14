Justice authorizes Suzane Richthofen to attend college of pharmacy in Taubaté, SP | Paraíba Valley and Region

According to the preliminary injunction, which is of Friday (10) and was signed by the reporting judge José Damião Pinheiro Machado Cogan, the authorization is valid for immediate start, since the classes of the second semester have already started – the request has been filed on August 12th and classes started on the 16th. Her course is at night.

Anhanguera College was contacted by G1, which awaited return. In the analysis, the request had a contrary opinion from the Public Ministry, which claimed that there is no way to guarantee the detainee’s safety. However, according to Justice, she fulfills all the requirements for her to have authorized studies.

Suzane, who is serving a sentence in the semi-open regime at P1 in Tremembé (SP), is among the 263 inmates of Vale do Paraíba prisons who were approved by Enem with the minimum grade to compete for places directly in colleges or through student incentive programs of the federal government.

The prison was able to progress from closed to semi-open in October 2015 and has since benefited from temporary leave. She can also leave the unit to work or study, but it depends on authorization from the Court.

In recent years, Suzane has been trying to start a college, but without success. In 2020, she got a place at Sisu in the Tourism Management course at the Federal Institute of Campos do Jordão (SP).

Suzane enrolled, but did not attend classes because she was not authorized by the Court to leave the prison (see video of the season below).

Suzane Richthofen is selected by Fies to attend Catholic college

In 2017, the prisoner was approved for the administration course at a Catholic institution in Taubaté. To pay for the monthly fee, she applied for financing by Fies and was awarded. Despite this, he did not complete the enrollment.

In 2016, the inmate received authorization to attend another graduation. At the time, she was trying to attend business classes at a private university. Afraid of harassment outside the prison, she asked the court to take the online course, but due to lack of technological resources and apparatus in the prison, the request was denied.