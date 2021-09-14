Kannemann steals the show during Grêmio training

The day after the 2-0 victory over Ceará, at Arena, by Brasileirão, Grêmio went back to work and faced the rain this Monday morning at CT Luiz Carvalho for activities led by Felipão. Athletes who did not start Sunday’s game did intensity work, carrying the ball and confronting “1 to 1” with the opponent.

And, in these activities, Kannemann ended up being one of the highlights within what was seen of the videos released by the club itself on social networks. In one of the shots, he pedals with style and easily dribbles Everton midfielder, who returned to play for Grêmio in the second half of the match against Ceará.

Following this move in training, the Argentine returns to his old style and disarms Guilherme Guedes in driving – see below:

And Kannemann bending Everton and then disarming Guedes in training? pic.twitter.com/MMv3xDQj5J — FBI Tricolor (@FBITricolor) September 13, 2021

Kannemann is recovered from the physical problems he had recently and, against Ceará, he was already on the bench as an option for Felipão. At the moment, the coach chose to give space to young Ruan and Rodrigues as starters.

“The two that are playing are very fast and, of course, we have Geromel and Kannemann, which are spectacular and problems are preventing us from climbing them. But Ruan and Rodrigues are doing very well and satisfying our needs”, said Scolari at the press conference after the last game.

Also on Monday, Grêmio confirmed a fracture in Geromel’s right foot due to a stomp in training. The Grêmio captain will be out of action for four weeks.