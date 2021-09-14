Kim Kardashian appears all covered at the Met Gala and yields memes: ‘Dressed as a Harry Potter Dementor’

RIO — All it took was Kim Kardashian to step outside a hotel in New York to go to the Met Gala, this Monday, and she attracted all eyes with her quirky style.

The socialite was seen accompanied by another person also completely covered in black, but her identity has not been revealed so far. CBS journalist Ali Bauman posted a video on her Twitter profile with the caption: “It’s Kim Kardashian and ??? #MetGala.”

Dressed in black from head to toe, the businesswoman appeared at the Metropolitan Museum of Art even covering her face, and the first images of the look have already gone viral on social networks.

Kim Kardashian dressed all in black at the Met Gala 2021 Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images / AFP

The name of the socialite quickly entered the current topics of Twitter Brazil, with more than 10 thousand mentions, and there was no lack of good-humored reactions from the microblog users.

According to the “TMZ” website, the personalized clothing was created by Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director.

The look is composed of a curved top under a dress with an incorporated body and a train that opens to two sides, long boots, gloves and a mask that covers the entire face.

People close to Kardashian told “TMZ” that although Kanye did not accompany her at this event, he supported her in abusing her creativity in appearance for the Met Gala.