Lessons from the case where an unvaccinated teacher infected half the class with covid-19 in the US

  • Paula Adamo Idoeta
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

The case in California illustrates the importance of maintaining strict health protocols in schools and not ignoring symptoms, even if mild

As schools in New York City – home to the largest education system in the US – reopen their doors to all students, while covid-19 vaccination rates have stagnated between Americans and Delta variant advances, the country and the world discuss the safety of children back to school.

Children, from the beginning, have been proportionally less affected than adults by the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus, but remain susceptible especially if they are surrounded by adults who are not vaccinated or who do not comply with sanitary protocols, as shown by a study by the Center for Control of US Diseases (CDC) (see case details below).

This Monday (9/13), according to The New York Times, 1 million New York children returned to classrooms, most of them for the first time in 18 months. All employees of the city’s Department of Education will be required to be vaccinated, by order of the city.

But mandatory vaccination, as well as the use of masks, is still a controversial issue in the US.