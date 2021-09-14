Letícia Bufoni leaks Italo Ferreira’s number on the net: “Leave the boy alone!” | skateboard

Letícia Bufoni and Ítalo Ferreira are longtime friends. However, this Monday, Bufoni made the mistake of unintentionally leaking the surfer’s number on social networks. The skater quickly deleted the post, but internet users managed to gain access to the Olympic medalist’s phone.
Letícia posted a photo showing that she was in contact with the surfer, who disputes the WSL finals, in Trestles, California (USA). In his networks, Bufoni confessed that he had messed up and asked his followers not to keep sending messages to Italo.
Letícia Bufoni sends a message to her followers — Photo: Reproduction/ Twitter
– Millstone blunder! Leave the boy alone… If not he will kill me hahaha
The skater also used the nets to apologize to her friend.
Letícia apologizes to Ítalo — Photo: Reproduction/ Twitter
– Italo Ferreira love you, sorry.
But followers took advantage of Leticia’s failure to try to contact the first Olympic medalist in surfing. Ítalo was added to the soccer game group and received payments by cell phone.
Follower of Bufoni says he added Ítalo’s number in the football group — Photo: Playback / Twitter
Internet user asks if he can make a payment to Italo — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
And there were even those who tried to surf with the world champion. Dream does not cost a thing!
Internet user takes the opportunity to try to surf with the Olympic Champion — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
Despite having the number leaked, Italo also received the affection of fans via message.
Fan congratulates Ítalo for the Olympic medal — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
Even the Team Brasil people joined in the fun and tried to talk to the athlete!
Team Brasil joins in the fun and sends a message to Italo — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
The surfer faced what happened with good humor and thanked the fans’ messages. Italo said that he changed his number and, because of that, Letícia owes him two skateboards in exchange.
Italo responded on his networks about the leak of the number — Photo: Reproduction/ Twitter
– Thanks for the messages guys! I just had to change the number! Letícia Bufoni, now there are 2 skateboards!