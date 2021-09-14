Liliana is almost kidnapped, is injured and is at risk of death

In the soap opera Amores Verdadeiros, Liliana’s (Sherlyn) situation will change in the blink of an eye, as the spoiled girl won’t have much of a chance to continue giving the new rich show when she suffers a kidnapping attempt. To make matters worse, she will be able to defend herself, but will end up seriously injured and, rushed to the hospital, will be at risk of death.

continues after advertising

In scenes scheduled to air next Wednesday (15), the young woman still doesn’t even dream that she’s Adriana’s (Natália Esperón) biological daughter, even though the two of them had a beautiful conversation, with the right to advice and everything else. To make matters worse, she has been emotionally blackmailing her to try to separate Vitória (Erika Buenfil) from Jose Angelo (Eduardo Yañez).

But who doesn’t seem at all happy with the new rich is Kendra (Marjorie de Sousa), who will lose patience with Nelson’s (Guillermo Capetillo) slowness and will act, setting up a kidnapping for Aníbal’s new granddaughter (Enrique Rocha). But the plan will go wrong, the girl will be able to defend herself and will end up suffering a very serious injury and, when the family finds her down, everyone will rush her to the hospital.

continues after advertising

In True Love, Liliana is at risk

And while the doctors will work to save the girl’s life, the family will be very nervous, with several people in the hospital, except Aníbal, who will make a point of going personally to make a threat to Kendra and order her to stay away from her grandchildren. And it is at this point that the doctor will communicate that Liliana is at risk of dying and the next few hours will be fundamental for the evolution of the case.

Stay on top of the next chapters of Amores Verdadeiros and other productions by accessing NaTelinha’s Novelas channel.