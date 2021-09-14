Lira questions Petrobras responsibility for fuel and gas prices

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), questioned Petrobras’ responsibility for fuel and cooking gas prices. The publication was made on the deputy’s Twitter profile on Monday (13).

“Everything is expensive: gasoline, diesel, cooking gas. What does Petrobras have to do with this?” said Lira.

Meeting

Arthur Lira called this Monday afternoon (13) a meeting of the General Committee to discuss the status of the operation of thermoelectric plants, fuel prices and other matters related to Petrobras.

The president of the state-owned company, Joaquim Silva e Luna, is summoned to the meeting that will take place this Tuesday (14), at 9:00 am, at the Ulysses Guimarães Plenary in the Chamber of Deputies.

The presence of the President of the Commission on Mines and Energy, Deputy Edio Lopes, Deputy Danilo Fortes, and other deputies registered by the leaders are also planned.

“Tomorrow, at 9 am, the plenary will become the General Committee to question the weight of the company’s prices in all of us. Petrobras must be remembered: Brazilians are its shareholders.”

The General Committee takes place when the president of the Chamber interrupts the day’s session to debate an important issue proposed by the leaders or by the majority of deputies.

