Little to go! Possible Android 12 Stable Release Date Revealed

The release of Android 12 is getting closer. Recently, Google released the latest beta version of the operating system for those who are in the testing program.
Today (13), the well-known and trusted Mishaal Rahman of XDA published the possible release date of the stable version of the software. According to leaked documents, the Android 12 source code will be published in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) on october 4th.
For those who don’t remember, in recent years the publication date of the AOSP ended up coinciding with the launch of the stable version of the system for Pixel smartphones. An example of this is that the Android 11 source code was released on September 8, 2020, that is, on the same date that the first Pixels received the software.
So far, Google has not commented on whether to keep the tradition and release the update on October 4th for its compatible Pixels. In any case, the publication of the system’s source code is an extremely important step.
After Google releases AOSP, Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo and others can implement the new version of Android on their devices.
It should also be noted that the Google didn’t confirm the date. Therefore, we emphasize that everything must still remain in the field of rumors.
Looking forward to the arrival of Android 12? Should your smartphone receive the update? Tell us your expectations here in the comments.