Liverpool Jewel is thrilled with support received after suffering serious ankle injury | english football

the attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott, Liverpool’s jewel, revealed that he was thrilled with all the love and support he received after suffering a serious ankle injury. The fateful move came during Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Leeds last Sunday in the Premier League.
Elliott, 18, suffered a cart behind Leeds defender Pascal Struijk, who received a red card. The player fell in pain, while other athletes on the field did not hide their fear of the injury. Liverpool said the player will undergo surgery in the coming days.
– Of course I am absolutely devastated by what happened yesterday in Leeds, but I was totally moved by the love and support that the whole football world showed me after the injury. Many thanks to everyone who contacted or sent messages to me and my family, it means a lot to us. Also a big thank you to everyone inside Elland Road for the reception you gave me immediately after the event – wrote Elliott, on social media.
– Now I’m totally focused on my recovery and I’ll give everything in my rehabilitation to come back as soon as possible. I know I have an incredible support network in Liverpool and together we will overcome it – he added.
Elliott has emerged as a key player for Juergen Klopp’s team this season start, after spending the last one on loan from second-year Blackburn.
