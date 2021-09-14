Lots of space! Google launches new One plan with 5TB of cloud storage

Google has quietly launched a new plan of the ‘Google One’ — cloud storage service — with a space of 5TB for the company’s customers, an option that is certainly aimed at companies or institutions that demand a lot of space for backup. The novelty comes to add to the six plans available so far, being versions with 100 GB, 200 GB, 2 TB, 10 TB or 20 TB of storage on the company’s servers, in addition to the free package that offers 15 GB and is available by default in Gmail accounts.





The new plan provides a storage of up to 5TB and retains the other benefits of Google One, including extra features in the Photos app, expert support, and the ability to bundle family members for a shared space. This novelty is available in Brazil and comes at a cost R$174.99/month or R$1,749.99/year with a 17% discount. According to some users, at this first moment not all accounts have available the plan with 5 TB of storage, and only those who are already a subscriber can upgrade to this package, something that can be changed later.

5 TB Plan

Just for comparison, it is interesting to mention the monthly fee paid for the other options, with the 100 GB plan costing R$ 6.99/month, 200 GB for R$ 9.99/month and 2 TB costing R$ 34.99/month . It is noteworthy that all of them have a 17% discount for annual payment. For those who need more than 5 TB there are also 10 TB or 20 TB options costing R$349.99/month and R$699.99/month with recurring payment.

