Machine scam: how to avoid fraud that has increased 160% this year

The pandemic caused by the new coronavirus boosted purchases by delivery apps, which also increased the machine scams. According to data from Procon-SP, released by TV Globo, there was a 160% increase in complaints of this type of fraud compared to 2020, which has already generated losses of R$ 700 thousand.

The scam starts when the delivery person contacts the customer and invents some excuse to initiate communication outside the app. A second person contacts the store representative and reveals the need for an extra fee.

When the delivery person charges the extra fee, the card machine has defects on the screen and it is not possible to consult the value, which is displayed separately, on a cell phone. Irregular collection is made and the scammers disappear. According to Procon, in the first half of this year there were 341 complaints against iFood, Rappi and Uber Eats against 144 in the same period last year.

“With the pandemic, these blows increased a lot. Anyone who is a victim and is charged with an incorrect amount, must contact Procon-SP. We will investigate the company’s responsibility and call the police. Delivery companies must answer for the problems and compensate the consumer”, says Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP

See tips to avoid falling for the machine scam

– Refuse payment if the machine has a broken display or does not allow the reading of the amount charged;

– Do not pass your data over the phone;

– Be suspicious if the delivery person informs you that it is necessary to pay some extra value;

– In case of doubt or different occurrence, you must contact the place where you ordered the food;

– Avoid paying physically. If there is fraud in the charge made in the application, the company becomes responsible.

– If you have problems, you can register your complaint at Procon-SP – on the website www.procon.sp.gov.br or application.