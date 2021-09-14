Malcolm aspires to a ‘great career’ in Europe, but reveals his desire to return to Corinthians

Last Monday, forward Malcom was asked about a future return to Corinthians, the club that revealed it. The basis of the question was the recent hiring of Willian, a spawn of Terrão, who after 14 years working in Europe returned to the Parque São Jorge club.

“So, I would like it very much right, but as I’m very young, first I think about making the great career he (Willian) did here in Europe, and maybe later to be able to come back to my house. But now I just think about doing it my great career here, being known as a great player among others, many Brazilians that he has nowadays. Good players, great players. So I’m just thinking about making a great career now, and maybe later I’ll come back to Coringão“, declared the 24-year-old in an interview with TNT Sports Brazil.

Malcom had visibility from the base categories of Timão. In the 2013 Copinha, he was the highlight of the team and top scorer in the competition. The following year, he joined the main squad, scored his first goal as a professional and became a starter under the command of Mano Menezes.

With the alvinegra shirt, he won the 2015 Brasileirão, and was soon sold to Bordeuax, from France. After three seasons, he moved to Barcelona, ​​in a transaction that earned R$ 4.5 million for the club alvinegro. As he didn’t make a name for himself at the Catalan club, he moved to Zenit, from Russia, a team he still defends today.

He recently played for the Brazilian team at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020. He was responsible for the winning goal in the final against Spain, guaranteeing the gold for Brazil.

