Marcelo Serrado loses followers after taking a stand against Bolsonaro

Actor Marcelo Serrado said he lost about 15,000 followers after taking a stand against (non-party) president Jair Bolsonaro.

“I lost almost 15,000 people who follow me last week because I said I voted for the teacher and I’m against the ‘thing’! Phew, that’s a relief! Thanks! Now what amazes me is that these 15,000 still believe, how can I explain it?” ??, wrote the artist on Twitter.

Good morning loves! 🌷 Last week I lost almost 15,000 people who follow me because I said I voted for the teacher and I’m against it! Phew , it was a relief !!👍 Now what amazes me is that these 15 thousand still believe , how can I explain ????🤷🏻‍♂️😳 — Marcelo Serrado (@mserradoator) September 13, 2021

According to the SocialBlade tool, Marcelo lost followers, but in a slightly smaller number. There are 8,000 fewer fans on Instagram since September 7, when the actor published a photo of the Brazilian flag with the words “books, vaccine and beans!”.

In the caption, he wrote that he does not support and has never supported Bolsonaro.

I do not support and have never supported this government! Out Bolsonaro! You have every right to think unlike me and I always respect you for that, because as they once said: ‘I don’t agree with a single word you say, but I will defend your right to say to the death’.

Fernanda Paes Leme was another famous one who lost followers after taking a stand against Bolsonaro last week. About 20,000 people stopped following the actress on Instagram.