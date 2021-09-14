Marcelo Serrado says he lost nearly 15,000 followers because he didn’t support Bolsonaro

O ator Marcelo Serrado, que apoiou o impeachment contra a ex-presidenta Dilma Rousseff e participou de manifestações com a camiseta de Sérgio Moro, disse na manhã desta segunda-feira (13), pelo Twitter, que não votou em Bolsonaro. Some of his followers did not believe or did not exonerate him from the election of the current president. See some answers at the bottom of the page.

Marcelo Serrado also said he lost followers for saying he voted for Haddad in 2018 and questioned how anyone still believes in Bolsonaro.

“Good morning, loves! Last week I lost almost 15 thousand people who follow me because I said I voted for the teacher and I’m against it! Phew, it gave a relief !! Now what amazes me is that these 15 thousand still believe, how to explain ????”, wrote the actor.

Good morning loves! 🌷 Last week I lost almost 15,000 people who follow me because I said I voted for the teacher and I’m against it! Phew , it was a relief !!👍 Now what amazes me is that these 15 thousand still believe , how can I explain ????🤷🏻‍♂️😳 — Marcelo Serrado (@mserradoator) September 13, 2021

Marcelo Serrado discussed with followers

Seriously? I don’t believe your story. cattle always cattle! — cris reis (@cristinareisarq) September 13, 2021

Your opinion does not matter https://t.co/5ggLw8FFr2 — Marcelo Serrado (@mserradoator) September 13, 2021

Ufa ! I don’t need you! https://t.co/wSBXjuaYfJ — Marcelo Serrado (@mserradoator) September 13, 2021

Shit for you https://t.co/t4niHuGWy5 — Marcelo Serrado (@mserradoator) September 13, 2021