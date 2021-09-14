Marina Ferrari is confirmed in A Fazenda 13

Once again, the LeoDias column was right in the forecast and Marina Ferrari is the new worker at Fazenda 13, which starts this Tuesday (14/09). The 28-year-old model and influencer has more than 4 million followers on Instagram. In addition, Ferrari has a beauty salon and its own makeup line, which bears the same name as the owner.

“I’m going to the show with an open heart, to have fun, play, enjoy and always be myself!”, she says in the presentation video. The peoa says that she didn’t come up with a strategy to use within the Farm, but that she prepared Instagram in a way that the public could get to know her.

“I’m good, good, good, but also, when I’m bad, I’m the worst of them all”, he adds, and then reveals that he’s a competitive person.

In all, the cast of Fazenda 13 will feature 20 celebrities, who will compete for the R$ 1.5 million prize. This Monday night (09/13), at 10:45 pm, RecordTV airs a special program, with a presentation by Rodrigo Faro, who will reveal some of the program’s news. Among them, the Paiol TikTok, a kind of Glass House of the Farm, should be mentioned.