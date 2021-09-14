Marina Ruy Barbosa vents hate on the internet and generates comments

Marina Ruy Barbosa, actress, revealed her fear of the numerous attacks on social networks. The most famous redhead in Brazil is very frightened by the behavior of some internet users.

“I’m scared by the meanness of people on social media (in general! I’m not talking about anything specific, but it’s surreal! When did social media become this? So many people oozing gratuitous hatred? So many people thinking they know something about lives of others without knowing anything at all real.”, he vented.

Advertising Unable to load ad

In another moment, the actress recognizes that many people ‘crazed’ in the pandemic, but that is not a reason for so much hatred. “It’s okay that the pandemic was difficult for everyone, and for some people it was undeniably much more difficult. But if you want to hurt someone else, hurt, offend, distill and wish bad things, it won’t make your life any better. Let each one live their life”, commented.

Last week, Marina he had already commented that he rejects the price of fame and does not submit to certain things, gaining the support of many internet users.

When did the social network become this? So many people oozing free hatred? So many people thinking they know something about other people’s lives without knowing absolutely ANYTHING real. — Marina Ruy Barbosa (@mariruybarbosa) September 13, 2021

False consciousness only serves to post in the yellow September. But on a daily basis… zero empathy. — Marina Ruy Barbosa (@mariruybarbosa) September 13, 2021

READ MORE: Who is Medrado, the muse of ‘Power Couple’, confirmed in ‘A Fazenda 13’