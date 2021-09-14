Marta introduces herself, and Seleção begins training for friendlies against Argentina this Tuesday | soccer

The Brazilian women’s team delegation is already in Paraíba. Much of the cast and the coaching staff arrived in the capital of Paraíba on Monday afternoon, while Marta arrived at the hotel on Tuesday morning and Debinha is still waiting for the team to be complete. The preparation for the two friendlies against Argentina starts soon in the afternoon. The games against hermanas are scheduled for Friday and Monday, in Campina Grande and João Pessoa, respectively.

The team starts preparing for the games on Tuesday afternoon. The stage for the activity led by the Pia Sundhage technique is Almeidão, the main stadium in João Pessoa. First, the athletes from Europe and the United States arrived in the capital of Paraíba, followed by the technical committee and the players who work in Brazil. The groups were received by the president of the Football Federation of Paraíba (FPF-PB), Michelle Ramalho. The leader, who was head of the team’s delegation in the last World Cup, was the main organizer to take the team to play on Paraíba soil.

This Tuesday, who arrived in Paraíba was Marta, the team’s main star and six times chosen by FIFA as the best player in the world. Alagoas is excited about the possibility of operating in the Northeast of the country. For the team to be complete, only half Debinha will arrive.

By the way, the team’s first training session is scheduled for 17:00 this Tuesday, at Almeidão Stadium, in João Pessoa. It is noteworthy that all activities of the team will be closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even then, the two friendlies will not have the presence of the public, this because of municipal and state decrees, which prohibit fans from the stands.

The two friendlies against Argentina will be Pia’s team’s first games after the campaign at the Tokyo Olympics. Brazil stopped in the quarter-finals, falling on penalties for Canada, which ended up winning the gold medal at the Games.

From now on, the preparation is for a new cycle, starting with the Copa America in 2022, which serves as a qualifier for the 2023 World Cup, which will be played in Australia and New Zealand. Brazil enters as one of the favorites to win one of the vacancies, but before that, hard work is essential.

The first friendly against Argentina will take place next Friday, at 4 pm, at Estádio Amigão, in Campina Grande. At the same time, but on Monday, Brazilians and Argentines will meet at the Almeidão Stadium, in João Pessoa. The Argentine delegation arrives in Paraíba this Wednesday.