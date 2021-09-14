Marvel moves away from Brazilian artist Joe Bennett – UNIVERSO HQ

On September 9, the Marvel Comics confirmed that he will no longer have any project with Brazilian designer Joe Bennett, after the publication of the work that has already been done in the magazine The Immortal Hulk, which will close in October with issue #50.

The ad came after a series of posts on Twitter, on September 2, by writer Al Ewing – who worked with Bennett on the title of The Hulk since 2018 – condemning the artist’s anti-Semitic and intolerant attitudes.

Ewing also stated that he will not do other comics with Bennett, apologized for not having spoken earlier about the controversies, and said he would understand readers’ lack of interest in his comics given his delay in taking action in this case.

“Casa das Ideias” did not give details about the reason for the leave, but replaced Bennett in the project timeless, a special issue featuring Jed MacKay, Mark Bagley, Kev Walker and Greg Land (in place of Bennett).

The controversy surrounding Bennett started with a 2017 cartoon of him, showing a knight in shining armor decapitating Brazilian political figures – depicted as small toothy, eared creatures – and putting Dilma, Lula and Michel Temer on the run. Fear, unlike the others, looks like a vampire.

In the caption, Bennett wrote: “Force, my Captain! Brazil needs you!”; and credited colorist Marcos Martins. The Captain in question is an allusion to the then candidate and now President Jair Bolsonaro.

Later, in 2019, Joe Bennett supported Augusto Nunes’ aggression against Glenn Greenwald – website journalist The Intercept, critic of Jair Bolsonaro’s government, which was important in disclosing unknown information about Sérgio Moro and the Jet Wash Operation -, in the program Panic.

On this occasion, Nunes, journalist from Young pan, slapped Greenwald in the face.

The designer, at the time, posted in his Facebook the message: “Augusto Nunes, you fuck caboclo! That slap was mine too! I should have punched!”

The episode had bad repercussions and fans of Marvel questioned whether it was the case for the company to employ a person who advocated physical violence. Bennett deleted the post and published an apology letter to Greenwald and his family.

The following year, Joe Bennett was criticized for using emojis of laughter in relation to transphobic comments in a publication of the Instagram – which was also later deleted.

In February 2021, in the magazine The Immortal Hulk #43, Bennett drew a picture in which, in a jewelry store window, there was a Star of David and the word “Jewery” (a term that describes a group of Jews and has derogatory connotations) instead of “Jewelry” (jewelry).

According to Bennett, as the text was inverted in the drawing, he did not realize that he had written the wrong word.

THE Marvel Comics corrected the error in the digital version and offered to comic shops, the possibility of exchange, at no cost, with a reprint without the text and image in that frame. The publisher also admitted that it failed to notice the problem in editing.

After this episode, writer Al Ewing was informed of the 2017 cartoon of the knight chasing his political enemies. He interpreted it as an allusion to the way the Nazis persecuted Jews and other groups, often represented as rats. And it was the last straw for the author.

The fact that he deals with the problem with the Marvel, behind the scenes, it did not offer comfort to the public that was experiencing that “brutal propaganda”.

Benedito José Nascimento, whose artistic name is Joe Bennett, is an artist from Belém, capital of Pará, who designed national comics for several years, before entering the North American market. Your first highlight in Marvel Comics occurred in 1994, in the magazine Ravage 2099.

Designed titles like Amazing Spider-Man, Captain America, Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, Doc Samson, Elektra, Hawkeye, Nova, X-51 – Machine Man, Captain America and the Falcon and Thor.

He also had stints at the publishers Chaos! Comics, CrossGen, Dark Horse and DC Comics, in which he even had an exclusivity contract. To the A.D, illustrated Birds of Prey, Hawkman, Hawkgirl, the maxseries 52 and some works for the label Vertigo.

The Joe Bennett incident is not the first of its kind. In 1998, the magazine Wolverine #131 it was collected and destroyed because it contained an offensive term referring to the Jews, arising from an error between the editor and the lyricist. The edition was reprinted and redistributed.

In 2017, Indonesian artist Ardian Syaf hid anti-Semitic and anti-Christian messages in the pages of X-Men Gold #1, and had his contract canceled.