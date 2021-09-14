Mask on the street is no longer mandatory today, but it is recommended in some situations

The use of mask abroad is no longer mandatory this Monday, but the General Directorate of Health (DGS) recommends its use in some situations, such as crowds, when it is not possible to maintain physical distance and by vulnerable people.

This obligation lasted, in total, 318 days, since the approval of the law, on October 28, 2020, in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, and has been successively renewed by the parliament, which will not happen now.

In an orientation released today on the use of the mask, which becomes optional abroad and recommended in some situations, to prevent covid-19, the DGS advises its use “when the occurrence of population agglomerates is expected or whenever it is not possible to maintain the recommended physical distance”.

The DGS also recommends its use on the street by “most vulnerable people”, namely “with chronic illnesses or states of immunosuppression with increased risk for severe covid-19”, whenever “moving outside the place of residence or habitual stay”.

In guidance, the DGS reiterates that the use of a mask “is an effective measure in preventing the transmission of SARS-CoV-2”, stressing that, despite the end of the mandatory use abroad, the use of this mask “continues to be a important measure to contain the infection, especially in environments and populations with greater risk”.

The use of the mask will continue to be mandatory “in educational, teaching and nursery establishments”, in “spaces and commercial and service provision establishments”, in “public or public buildings”, in “spectacle rooms, cinemas or similar” in “collective passenger transport” and “in workplaces, whenever physical distance is not possible”.