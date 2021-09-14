Mauro Cezar: Flamengo with Renato is adapting to different moments – 13/09/2021

Coach Renato Gaúcho did not have a number of important players on Flamengo’s team for the match against Palmeiras, lacking Gabigol, Filipe Luís, Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique, in addition to losing the Uruguayan Arrascaeta in the first half. With all the problems in the team, he managed to keep the club’s fortunes from the previous eight games and not only did not lose, but beat the opponent who had his entire team 3-1 at Allianz Parque.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #160, Mauro Cezar Pereira says that coach Renato Gaúcho knew how to use the correct strategy in the circumstances in which his team was and highlights how much Flamengo’s team, unlike Palmeiras de Abel Ferreira, has been able to play with according to the need of the game, presenting repertoire.

“I think that for the circumstances, with the embezzlement, Renato’s strategy was correct, very well applied, he defeated Abel Ferreira for the first time and with a lot of authority. Then there’s a detail about Flamengo that I think is important, which is On a positive note, the team is more adaptable, as people have said. In other words, adapting more to different moments, I think this is great”, says Mauro Cezar.

“If you’re understaffed, if you’re against an opponent with a different profile, being able to play in a different way is good, that’s repertoire. If you have repertoire, you can adapt to different moments. You leave home with light pants on a very rainy day to walk around the city of São Paulo? I don’t think so. Palmeiras wears the same clothes for any type of situation, in the rain, in the sun, marriage, 15 years old, to go to the beach, it’s just a repertoire , it doesn’t change, it’s impressive. Flamengo and Renato are really adapting,” he adds.

The journalist claims that Flamengo’s way of acting favored, for example, defender Bruno Viana, who was not so exposed and proved to be safe during the game.

“From Flamengo, I think it’s important to understand that this game was a good adaptation, but I still think that the problem of previous games, the game called striking should be avoided, I think it’s not good. Yesterday why Bruno Viana played better ? Because the team played for a long time protected, they played for a long time waiting, then it was easier for Bruno Viana,” says Mauro Cezar.

“When the defense plays more exposed, you have to have a very strong mark on the attacking field, you lost, you have to recover the ball, you have to have fast defenders and set up another situation, so it’s interesting to know how to play in different ways, this it’s good, but I think that when Flamengo plays with the ball and allows this thing from here and there, I play Levir Culpi, I think it’s dangerous,” he concludes.

