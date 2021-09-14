Medvedev is further away from Djokovic even though he won US Open and Nadal leaves the Top 5; see ranking – Sports

Although it defeated the Serbian Novak Djokovic at US Open final on Sunday, winning his first Grand Slam title, the russian Daniel Medvedev got further away from the leadership of the ATP ranking. The difference between the two left the 1,133 points in the last update to the current 1,353 in the list released on Monday.

That’s because Medvedev defended 1,200 points from the 2019 New York runner-up, which had been frozen until then because of the new coronavirus pandemic, and ended up putting just 800 more points in the title account. On the other hand, Djokovic had stopped in the round of 16 in the last two editions of the tournament, defending just 180 points and taking home 1,200 with the runner-up.

If the distance to the ranking leadership ended up increasing even with the US Open conquest, the difference for those coming just below it also got bigger. Current third place in the ATP, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas was previously 1,630 points behind and is now 2430 behind Medvedev.

Last year’s runner-up, the German Alexander Zverev it was another that moved a little further from the first two places. He had 8,240 points on the list before the US Open and now has 7,760.

For the first time since April 2017, the Spanish Rafael Nadal does not appear in the ATP Top 5. Removed from the professional circuit to treat an injury to his left foot, which will prevent him from competing at least until the end of the season, he did not compete in the US Open and was passed by Russian Andrey Rublev, who now occupies fifth place in the ranking.

This is Rublev’s best career placement, entering the top five for the first time. The 23-year-old Russian was seventh in the last rankings and even though he didn’t make it past the third round in New York, he benefited from the absences of Nadal and Austrian Dominic Thiem at the US Open to climb the list.

Nadal dropped to sixth place and is at great risk of being overtaken by at least Matteo Berrettini until the end of the season. The Italian is 642 points behind the Spaniard and is the only threat, as Thiem (eighth) and the Swiss follow him Roger Federer (ninth), two that will only return to compete in 2022.

BRAZIL

The week couldn’t start better for Felipe Meligeni Alves, from São Paulo, who won seven places in the ranking and entered the Top 200 for the first time. best mark so far in the 23-year-old tennis player’s career and current number 3 in Brazil.

the cearense Thiago Monteiro remains the best in the country and the only one in the Top 100. He earned a place in the ranking and is now 92nd in the world. After him, the next Brazilian in the ranking is the one from Paraná. thiago wild, who lost 11 places and dropped to 130th place.

Check out the ATP ranking:

1st – Novak Djokovic (SER) – 12,133 points

2nd – Daniil Medvedev (RUS) – 10,780

3rd – Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) – 8,350

4th – Alexander Zverev (ALE) – 7,760

5th – Andrey Rublev (RUS) – 6,130

6th – Rafael Nadal (ESP) – 5,815

7th – Matteo Berrettini (ITA) – 5,173

8th – Dominic Thiem (AUT) – 4,995

9th – Roger Federer (SUI) – 3,765

10th – Casper Ruud (NOR) – 3,440

11th – Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) – 3,368

12th – Denis Shapovalov (CAN) – 3,310

13th – Hubert Hurkacz (POL) – 3,128

14th – Jannik Sinner (ITA) – 2,895

15th – Diego Schwartzman (ARG) – 2,800

16th – Pablo Carreño Busta (ESP) – 2,650

17th – Christian Garin (CHI) – 2,510

18th – Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) – 2,405

19th – Reilly Opelka (USA) – 2,341

20th – Gael Monfils (FRA) – 2,233

92. – Thiago Monteiro (BRA) – 832

130.º – Thiago Wild (BRA) – 613

194.º – Felipe Meligeni Alves (BRA) – 363