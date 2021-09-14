Menin says that Galo has a better cast than Palmeiras spending less money

Player Wesley, from SE Palmeiras, disputes the ball with player Rever, from C Atlético Mineiro, during a match valid for the nineteenth round, of the Campeonato Brasileiro, Série A, in the Allianz Parque arena. (Photo: Cesar Greco)

Atletico Mineiro’s patron, Rubens Menin, gave an interview to Canal Breno Galante and was asked about costs and investments. As usual, the name of Palmeiras came to light and the businessman made a point of comparing Allianz Parque’s agreements with those of Arena MRV, the future stadium of Galo.

– Palmeiras owns 80% of Allianz Parque. We can have 100% plus an amount of other events. It will be a differential and we will earn more than Flamengo earns at Maracanã.

Afterwards, denying that Galo has invested more than the main clubs in Brazil, Menin compared the management of Atlético with that of Palmeiras, saying that he would not change the squad from Minas to São Paulo.

– Atlético’s management is very lean and very good. We have a lower extra-soccer cost than Flamengo. Palmeiras has a bigger squad and a bigger sheet than Atlético, but, with all due respect to the club, I wouldn’t change Atlético’s squad for Palmeiras. I think Atlético with less money did more – added Rubens.

Palmeiras and Atlético Mineiro face off in the semifinal of the Libertadores on September 21st and 28th, with the first game being played at Allianz Parque.

