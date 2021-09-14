Menin sees Sampaoli’s importance for Atltico: ‘The club’s vision changed’

Controversial but important: Rubens Menin sees Sampaoli’s merits in the 2021 Atlantic (Photo: Bruno Cantini/Agncia Galo)

Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli had a season of ups and downs at Atltico in 2020. Even so, he left the club in third position in the Brazilian Championship and with the title of the Campeonato Mineiro, before agreeing to transfer to Olympique de Marseille, from France, last February. Criticized by many fans and even by members of the previous board, the controversial coach, in the opinion of businessman Rubens Menin, one of Galo’s main investors, played an important role in helping Alvinegro reach a better level in 2021.

Sampaoli had a contract with Atltico until the end of this season, but chose to resign and accept the offer to lead Olympique de Marseille. Galo hired coach Cuca, who remodeled the team and won the state title, in addition to reaching the leadership of the Brazilian Championship, the semifinals of the Libertadores and the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. For Menin, the success of the current team has the participation of the Argentine, who started the process of assembling the group in 2020.

“I don’t speak badly of Sampaoli. He’s a very different coach, he didn’t leave Atltico ‘zeroed’, because he was very important in the signings that the club made last year,” said the businessman, recently sworn in as the club’s great councilor, in an interview with Sectoralists Chat at the YouTube. He believes that the arrival of the Argentine coach raised the degree of visibility of Galo, especially in the international market, which contributed to the arrival of renowned players.

“When Sampaoli came to Atltico, the truth has to be told, nobody wanted to play here. I couldn’t hire a football director, I couldn’t hire a coach, Atltico had a very bad reputation in the market. The Hulk wouldn’t have come. last year, Diego Costa would not have come in the past. Sampaoli was important for this change. He made nominations of players who are here today, standing out, who belonged to him,” exemplified Menin.

From the current group, the majority remains from the ‘Sampaoli era’, among them goalkeeper Everson, right-back Mariano, defender Junior Alonso, guard Zaracho, forwards Vargas and Keno, all nominated by the Argentine. The same happened with Marrony, hired from Vasco at the request of the coach and who was sold to Midtjylland, from Denmark, in a negotiation concluded at the end of August.

For Menin, Sampaoli has merit in Atltico’s success in 2021, as, with the Argentine ahead, the club achieved visibility in the market. “Maybe Sampaoli was the ideal coach, who changed Atltico’s vision. Since his arrival, Atltico started to be seen in a different way. There were some unforeseen events, Sampaoli is not an easy guy, but he did his job. What Cuca did, and with a lot of competence, pick up Sampaoli’s base and work it out. The team is more rounded, organized, maybe has a better squad, but Cuca recovered some players who hadn’t been playing much,” commented the manager .