Messi, Ney and Mbappe will start on PSG’s Champions League debut

Messi, Neymar and Mbappé will play together for the first time in the Paris Saint-Germain shirt since the Argentinian star’s arrival in France. According to the French newspaper L’equipe, the trio will be selected from the starting line-up next Wednesday, when PSG faces Club Brugge, in their debut in the Champions League.

Also according to the periodical, it is not known for sure how Pochettino will scale his team in order to make the most of the potential of the stars.

The 30 shirt made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain at the end of August, in a Ligue 1 match, when the French club defeated Reims 2-0. trio was not complete, as the Argentine replaced Neymar after leaving the bench and taking the field.

In his only match for PSG, Messi played the central midfielder — the “10 shirt” — in a 4-2-3-1. The French newspaper, however, believes that, in order to use it alongside Neymar and Mbappé, the Argentine coach will have to change the formation, otherwise the team could be defensively exposed.

Since Angel Di Maria and Idrissa Gueye are both suspended and Marco Verratti is also not expected to act, the coach should call PSG in a 4-3-3 formation. L’equipe points out that the attacking trio would consist of Neymar, Messi and Mbappé, with the Argentine starting on the right side, the Brazilian on the left and the French centered.

Paris Saint-Germain takes the field on Wednesday, at 4 pm (Brasilia), in front of Club Brugge. The French club begins its journey in search of the first Champions League title in its history.