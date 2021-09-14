Met Gala 2021: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asks for “taxing the rich” with dress – 13/09/2021

US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used her moment on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021 to send a message, with a sentence written on the back: “Tax the rich”, in Portuguese, “tax the rich”.

In an interview prior to her entry to the event, she said that the purpose, with the look, is to debate fiscal support for businesses of black people in the US.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (left) | Met Gala 2021 Image: Getty Images

The dress was created by fashion designer Aurora James.

Met Gala 2021

This year’s Met Gala theme is: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, with the aim of celebrating North American fashion. Political and social movements were some of the reasons why Andrew Bolton, responsible for the curatorship, and collaborator Wendy Yu, chose to address this issue, in order to portray the changes caused in the identity of local costumes.

“I’m really impressed with American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of bodily inclusion and gender fluidity, and I’m just finding the works very, very reflective,” Andrew Bolton told Vogue.

“I truly believe that American fashion is undergoing a renaissance. I think young designers, in particular, are at the forefront of discussions about diversity and inclusion, as well as sustainability and transparency, far more than their European counterparts, perhaps with exception of English designers”.

The 2021 event is hosted by actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and poet Amanda Gorman.