Met Gala 2021: Anitta bets on slits and cutouts with a handpicked look – 13/09/2021

After being the first Brazilian to be present at the VMA 2021, Anitta appeared tonight on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, USA.

The Brazilian singer bet on a long black dress with slits and cutouts on the sides of the bust for the event. The look was created by Peter Dundas, Cavalli’s new creative director.

Anitta | Met Gala 2021 Image: Reproduction/Instagram/@alicia_shi and @f2max

The dress in question, according to “Vogue Brasil”, was chosen by Anna Wintour, editor in chief of the magazine in the United States and the organizer of the event.

The event, although gaining prominence in the international media for its looks, aims to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The invitation for Anitta would have come from businessman Alexandre Birman, who would have bought a table to take his friends.

Met Gala 2021

This year’s Met Gala theme is: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, with the aim of celebrating North American fashion. Political and social movements were some of the reasons why Andrew Bolton, responsible for the curatorship, and collaborator Wendy Yu, chose to address this issue, in order to portray the changes caused in the identity of local costumes.

“I’m really impressed with American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of bodily inclusion and gender fluidity, and I’m just finding the works very, very reflective,” Andrew Bolton told Vogue.

“I truly believe that American fashion is undergoing a renaissance. I think young designers, in particular, are at the forefront of discussions about diversity and inclusion, as well as sustainability and transparency, far more than their European counterparts, perhaps with exception of English designers”.

The 2021 event is hosted by actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and poet Amanda Gorman.