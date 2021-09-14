MET Gala 2021: artists who received an invitation and said “no”

The MET Gala takes place this Monday (13/9), at the Metropolitam Museum of Art, in New York, with the theme “In America: A Fashion Lexicon”. The guest list this year is slimmer, and therefore the invitations were even more sought after. But some celebrities had to say no to Anna Wintour.

Harry Styles

The singer will be far from New York. He’s on schedule with “Love On Tour” and performs in Houston this Monday (13/9).

Zendaya

The actress will not participate in the event this year because she will be busy recording the series “Euphoria”. “My fans will be upset. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to attend because I’ll be working for ‘Euphoria’”, she told Extra.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Andy Cohen revealed that the actress will not be able to attend, because she will be recording “And Just Like That…”, comeback series of “Sex and the City”. Andy and Sarah always went to the MET Gala together.

two Lipa

According to the TMZ website, she had to decline the invitation because she is filming the thriller “Argylle” in England.

Ben Affleck

According to Page Six and TMZ, the actor is not expected to attend, due to the recording of two films. If you go, Jennifer Lopez will be unaccompanied. She is in New York.

Nicki Minaj

The rapper tweeted “I won’t be there” this Monday (13/9) and then deleted the tweet.

Tom Brady

Giselle Bundchen’s husband has a game this Monday.