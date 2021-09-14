Met Gala 2021: Billie Eilish “floats” on red carpet with voluminous dress – 13/09/2021

Billie Eilish seemed to float during her arrival to the red carpet at the Met Gala 2021. The singer is one of the hosts for this year’s event.

For the occasion, the “Happier Than Ever” singer came up with an Oscar de La Renta dress. The garment is almost entirely in tulle, with large volumes on the body and a long train, featuring a strapless neckline.

Billie Eilish | Met Gala 2021 Image: Getty Images

Met Gala 2021

This year’s Met Gala theme is: “In America: A Fashion Lexicon” to celebrate American fashion. Political and social movements were some of the reasons why Andrew Bolton, responsible for the curatorship, and collaborator Wendy Yu, chose to address this issue, in order to portray the changes caused in the identity of local costumes.

“I’m really impressed with American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of bodily inclusion and gender fluidity, and I’m just finding the works very, very reflective,” Andrew Bolton told Vogue.

“I truly believe that American fashion is undergoing a renaissance. I think young designers, in particular, are at the forefront of discussions about diversity and inclusion, as well as sustainability and transparency, far more than their European counterparts, perhaps with exception of English designers”.

The 2021 event is hosted by actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and poet Amanda Gorman.