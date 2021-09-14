Met Gala 2021: JLo parades and proves power to reinvent Google Images – 13/09/2021

Jennifer Lopez was one of the main reasons for creating Google Images, back in 2000, when she wore the iconic green Versace dress during the Grammys. At the Met Gala 2021, it was no different.

The singer appeared stunning on the red carpet of the event at The Metropolitan Museum of Art with a piece by Ralph Lauren.

Jennifer Lopez | Met Gala 2021 Image: Getty Images

The look featured a dress with transparency, as well as accessories such as a hat and a buckled necklace, in order to represent North American independence.

On Twitter, users recalled JLo’s historic achievement by praising her chosen look for the Met.

Met Gala 2021

This year’s Met Gala theme is: “In America: A Fashion Lexicon” to celebrate American fashion. Political and social movements were some of the reasons why Andrew Bolton, responsible for the curatorship, and collaborator Wendy Yu, chose to address this issue, in order to portray the changes caused in the identity of local costumes.

“I’m really impressed with American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of bodily inclusion and gender fluidity, and I’m just finding the works very, very reflective,” Andrew Bolton told Vogue.

“I truly believe that American fashion is undergoing a renaissance. I think young designers, in particular, are at the forefront of discussions about diversity and inclusion, as well as sustainability and transparency, far more than their European counterparts, perhaps with exception of English designers”.

The 2021 event is hosted by actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and poet Amanda Gorman.