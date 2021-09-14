Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian becomes meme by covering the entire face and body – 13/09/2021

Kim Kardashian left a lot of people intrigued by parading in the red carpet from the Met Gala 2021. For the occasion, the businesswoman, who arrived accompanied by Kanye West, appeared with her entire face and body covered in black fabric.

The garment in question featured a long tail and midi sleeves. Without much detail, the look was developed by Demna Gvasalia, Creative Director of Balenciaga, according to the website “TMZ”.

The look also included a t-shirt over the body, complemented with Pantaleggings boots, gloves and a mask.

Kim Kardashian | Met Gala 2021 Image: Getty Images

On Twitter, users made memes comparing Kim Kardashian to the dementors from the movie “Harry Potter” among other jokes.

Met Gala 2021

This year’s Met Gala theme is: “In America: A Fashion Lexicon” to celebrate American fashion. Political and social movements were some of the reasons why Andrew Bolton, responsible for the curatorship, and collaborator Wendy Yu, chose to address this issue, in order to portray the changes caused in the identity of local costumes.

“I’m really impressed with American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of bodily inclusion and gender fluidity, and I’m just finding the works very, very reflective,” Andrew Bolton told Vogue.

“I truly believe that American fashion is undergoing a renaissance. I think young designers, in particular, are at the forefront of discussions about diversity and inclusion, as well as sustainability and transparency, far more than their European counterparts, perhaps with exception of English designers”.

The 2021 event is hosted by actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and poet Amanda Gorman.