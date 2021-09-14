Met Gala 2021: looks, celebrities, theme and everything about the most anticipated fashion event of the year | Fashion and beauty

It’s not Christmas in September, but if you want to get ready to stay in the living room, the day deserves it! This Monday, the most famous fashion event in the world takes place in New York: the Met Gala. According to american vogue, Where Anna Wintour, who is in charge of the event, is editor-in-chief, the ball is equivalent to the Oscar of fashion!
For very exclusive guests (you never know exactly who will be present before the event, so follow with us), but always with the right to many super famous on the list, the idea is to raise funds for the new exhibition of the renowned Fashion Institute Metropolitan Museum of Art. In other words: an event full of adjectives…
Now, who we already know will be present is Anitta! After a weekend of pure glamour, being the first Brazilian to have a performance at the VMA (Video Music Awards), she spoke exclusively to Gshow about her look: ‘A good production is what you can’t miss at these moments’.
👒🎩 Now, prepare the shine and let’s get to the details of this year’s edition:
✨ Less traditional date
The first thing that strikes you is that 2021 marks the return of the Met Gala, after it was canceled in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, the health crisis that affected the entire world also broke the tradition of the party taking place on the first Monday in May. We will always have September!
✨ Famous co-hosts
This year, actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka (who lit the Olympic pyre at the Tokyo Olympics) and poet Amanda Gorman are co-hosts.
And what is the order of the day for the looks of those who go to the ball? American independence (which can be interpreted in many ways).
The theme of the debut exhibition is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” (Translationally, it would be something like a vocabulary with the possible ways of expressing yourself in fashion), a tribute to North American stylists. Part two of this exhibition, “An Anthology of Fashion” (An Anthology of Fashion), will open in May, when another ball will take place – returning to the traditional month of the event.
