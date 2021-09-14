Met Gala 2021: Timothée Chalamet surprises with a look wearing All Star sneakers – 13/09/2021

Met Gala 2021 co-host Timothée Chalamet bet on a mix of the classic and the more youthful for his arrival at the event tonight.

The “Dune” actor appeared on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s red carpet in a Haider Ackermann jacket, Rick Owens pants and the most surprising: an All Star Chuck Taylor sneaker by Converse.

Timothée Chalamet | Met Gala 2021 Image: Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet | Met Gala 2021 Image: Getty Images

On social media, users joked about the fact that Timothée was wearing sneakers for the event, which traditionally brings more luxury.

“Accessible icon”, wrote one of them.

Met Gala 2021

This year’s Met Gala theme is: “In America: A Fashion Lexicon” to celebrate American fashion. Political and social movements were some of the reasons why Andrew Bolton, responsible for the curatorship, and collaborator Wendy Yu, chose to address this issue, in order to portray the changes caused in the identity of local costumes.

“I’m really impressed with American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of bodily inclusion and gender fluidity, and I’m just finding the works very, very reflective,” Andrew Bolton told Vogue.

“I truly believe that American fashion is undergoing a renaissance. I think young designers, in particular, are at the forefront of discussions about diversity and inclusion, as well as sustainability and transparency, far more than their European counterparts, perhaps with exception of English designers”.

The 2021 event is hosted by actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and poet Amanda Gorman.