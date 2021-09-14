Motorola announces the arrival of the Moto E20 and “turbo version” of the Moto G20 in Brazil

After several rumors, Motorola unexpectedly announced this Monday (13) the new Moto E20, the brand’s newest low-cost option for the Brazilian market. As the leaks indicated, the device arrives equipped with Unisoc’s octa-core chipset, 13 MP dual camera and a respectable battery, with the price as the main attraction.

Alongside the base model, the company also announced a “turbo version” of the Moto G20, originally launched in May. The only real novelties are storage, which doubles in capacity, and colors, which gain a new option.

Moto E20 is announced with Unisoc chip and Android Go

Today’s main announcement, the Motorola Moto E20 hits the market equipped with a Unisoc T606 processor, with 8 cores running at up to 1.6 GHz, accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, expandable via Micro SD card. The novelty is very similar to the Moto E7 Power, but it brings some refinements, such as a speaker on the lower side and a new hexagonal finish.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Motorola Moto E20 (Image: Playback/Motorola)

On the screen, the Moto E20 has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel, with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The 5 MP front camera is housed in a notch shaped like a drop at the top, while the base of the panel has a thicker border. The rear camera has a 13MP main sensor, and is accompanied by an auxiliary 2MP depth sensor.

Another great highlight is the 4,000 mAh battery, with a 10 W charge, which promises autonomy of up to 40 hours. In addition, the device also has Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5 2.4 GHz, dedicated button for Google Assistant, P2 connector for headphones, fingerprint reader on the back and Android 11 Go Edition.

Moto G20 wins version with 128 GB of storage

Motorola also unveiled a new variant of the Moto G20, which has 128 GB storage as a differential, with the possibility of expansion via Micro SD card of up to 256 GB, in addition to the new green color. Other specifications, however, were kept — the device has a Unisoc T700 processor, 8 cores at 1.8 GHz, along with 4 GB of RAM.

In addition to 128 GB storage, the new version of the Moto G20 gets a green color option (Image: Playback/Motorola)

The IPS LCD screen has 6.5 inches and HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, but it stands out for adopting 90 Hz refresh rate, thus offering a more fluid user experience. The cameras are one of the highlights of the model, which has a 13 MP front lens, and four rear lenses with 48 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultrawide with 118° field of view, 2 MP macro and auxiliary depth sensor , also 2 MP.

Another strong point is the 5,000 mAh battery, with a 10 W charge. They complete the Wi-Fi 5 Dual Band set, Bluetooth 5.0, dedicated Google Assistant button, P2 connector, fingerprint reader on the back, IP52 certification of resistance to water splash and Android 11, with MyUX interface, which enables traditional Motorola gestures.

Price and availability

Motorola’s new entry-level cell phones are now available for purchase at major retailers across the country. The Moto E20 arrives in blue and gray, with a suggested price of R$999, while the new version of the Moto G20 is sold in blue and green, with a suggested price of R$1,499.

Motorola Moto E20: technical sheet

Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD, HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, refresh rate of 60 Hz

Chipset: Unisoc T606

RAM memory: 2 GB

Internal storage: 32GB

Rear Camera: 13 MP (Main, f/2.0) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

Front camera: 5 MP (f/2.2)

Dimensions: 185 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm

Weight: 185 grams

Battery: 4,000 mAh with 10 W charging

Extras: Bluetooth 5.0, rear fingerprint reader, dedicated Google Assistant button, MicroSD card support, P2 connector, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, USB-C input

Available colors: gray and blue

OS: Android 11 Go Edition

Motorola Moto G20: technical sheet

Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD, 1600 x 720 pixel HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Unisoc T700

RAM memory: 4 GB

Internal storage: 128GB

Rear Camera: 48 MP (Main, f/1.7) + 8 MP (Ultra wide, f/2.2, 118°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

Front camera: 13 MP (f/2.2)

Dimensions: 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.1 mm

Weight: 200 grams

Battery: 5,000 mAh with 10 W charging

Extras: Bluetooth 5.0, rear fingerprint reader, dedicated button for Google Assistant, P2 connector, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB-C input, IP52 certification, support for MicroSD cards up to 256GB

Available colors: blue and green

OS: Android 11

Source: Motorola (1, 2)