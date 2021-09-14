Motorola launches Moto E20 and new version of G20 with 128GB of storage and new colors

the manufacturer Motorola launched in Brazil, this Monday (13), a new smartphone aimed for consumers looking for cheaper devices with some features that can provide a good experience. It’s about the cell phone E20 motorcycle, which comes equipped with an ultra-wide 6.5″ HD+ Max Vision screen, 5MP front camera and dual rear assembly with 13MP main sensor. The device captures Full HD videos (1920×1080) at 30 FPS.





As for the hardware, the device has a 1.6GHz octa-core UNISOC T606 processor, 2GB RAM memory and 32GB storage, which is expandable via microSD. THEThe available color options are blue and gray. The cell phone has a battery 4000 mAh and the brand promises an autonomy of up to 40 hours in moderate use. Motorola also included a button for Google Assistant on the side of the device, which comes with Android 11 Go Edition4 onboard.

New version of Moto G20

And the news doesn’t stop there, Motorola also launched a new version for the cell phone Motorcycle G20. The big difference in this variant is the storage of 128GB, Besides two new color options: blue and green. The G20 comes equipped with the Spreadtrum T700 processor, which works together with 4 GB of RAM memory. The display is a 6.5 inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and drop notch. Already the G20 battery has 5000 mAh and the manufacturer promises autonomy for up to two days of moderate use. The front is 13 MP and the rear assembly has a 48 MP main sensor.

technical specifications

E20 motorcycle Screen: 6.5-inch IPS LCD with 269 ppi and HD+ resolution;

6.5-inch IPS LCD with 269 ppi and HD+ resolution; Processor: UNISOC T606 1.6GHz octa-core;

UNISOC T606 1.6GHz octa-core; RAM memory: 2GB;

2GB; Storage: 32GB expandable via microSD;

32GB expandable via microSD; Frontal camera: 5 MP;

5 MP; Dual main camera: 13 MP f/2.0 primary sensor; 2MP secondary sensor for depth detection.

Connections: 2.4GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, 3.5mm P2 for headphones;

2.4GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, 3.5mm P2 for headphones; Drums: 4,000mAh with 10W charging (charger included in box);

4,000mAh with 10W charging (charger included in box); Operational system: Android 11 Go. New version of Moto G20 Screen: 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution;

6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution; Processor: Spreadtrum T700;

Spreadtrum T700; RAM memory: 4GB;

4GB; Storage: 128GB expandable via microSD;

128GB Frontal camera: 13 MP;

13 MP; Four rear cameras: 48 MP main sensor; 8 MP wide-angle sensor; 2 MP macro sensor; 2 MP depth sensor.

Connections: 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, 3.5mm P2 for headphones;

Safety: rear fingerprint reader and IP52 certified;

rear fingerprint reader and IP52 certified; Drums: 5,000 mAh;

5,000 mAh; Operational system: Android 11 go .

Price and availability

According to Motorola, the E20 motorcycle it can already be found at the main retailers in the country and at the manufacturer’s official store. As for the value, the new cell phone has the suggested price of BRL 999.00. The version of Moto G20 with 128GB of storage internal has the suggested value of BRL 1,499.00 and is also available at partner retailers and the official brand store. So, did you like the news presented by Motorola? Leave your opinion in the comments below!

