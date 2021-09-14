Motorola launches Moto E20 ‘cheap’ and G20 version with more memory – 13/09/2021

Motorola announced on Monday the launch of its Moto E20 cell phone and a revamped version of the Moto G20. The devices arrive in the Brazilian market with the promise of interesting camera, memory and battery features for a cheaper price.

The Moto E20 costs R$999 and can be purchased in blue and gray. The Moto G20 has a suggested price of R$ 1,499. Sold in blue or green, the model is a turbocharged version, with more internal storage, of the line launched by the company in May this year.

What’s in the Moto E20

A cheaper option, the cell phone stands out for its 4,000 battery mAh in a cell that costs less than a thousand reais. According to the brand, you can work and play for 40 hours on your cell phone, without worrying about having to recharge.

With a dual camera system with artificial intelligence, the Moto E20 promises to take good pictures, with depth effect and background blur.

Its processor is octa-core (eight cores) and the device comes with fingerprint unlocking of the screen.

Datasheet:

Screen : 6.5 inches; Max Vision ultra wide HD+;

: 6.5 inches; Processor : UNISOC T606 (1.6GHz Octa-Core);

: UNISOC T606 (1.6GHz Octa-Core); Camera dual with 13 MP main sensor;

dual with 13 MP main sensor; Memory : 2GB of RAM; 32GB of storage (total);

: 2GB of RAM; 32GB of storage (total); Drums: 4,000 mAh

Inside the Moto G20

motorcycle g20 Image: Disclosure

The Moto G20 optimized version arrives on the national market with highlights for the battery and camera. With a 5,000 mAh battery, the user can use the device for more than two days without worrying about recharging, according to Motorola.

But the big change is in the storage capacity, 128 GB, double the previous version. It is still possible to expand the memory with a card micro SD up to 1 ALSO.

The smartphone also comes with a charger with 10 Watts of power.

Regarding the set of cameras, the Moto G20 it has a 48 MP main sensor with quad pixel technology. In practice, this means that the camera is capable of capturing four times more light sensitivity in low-light environments, resulting in sharp, bright photos.

With the macro sensor, it is possible to take pictures of close-up objects. The third lens is aimed at blurring the background in photos. The smartphone also has a fourth lens, the ultra wide. With it, it is possible to frame more elements in the scene, compared to standard lenses.

Datasheet: