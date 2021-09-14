Nate Diaz responds to Vicente Luque’s challenge: “Let’s fight then” | combat

Vicente Luque’s request for a fight against the legend Nate Diaz is closer to being fulfilled. This Monday afternoon, the American fighter posted on Twitter the video in which the Brazilian middleweight says in an interview that he would like to face him in his next fight, and wrote a simple and straightforward answer:

“Let’s fight then,” published Diaz.

Nate’s rare positive response thrilled Luque. The Brazilian immediately retweeted the post and marked the UFC matchmakers (responsible for the weddings of the fights) and his manager to ask them to speed up the fight. “This will be fight of the year @ufc @danawhite @seanshelby @AliAbdelaziz00 make it happen!!! When real fighters enter the octagon, fans know it will be a war 🔥,” wrote Luque.

Despite having lost his last two fights and not being in the top 15 of any weight category in the UFC today, Nate Diaz, 36, remains one of the most respected and challenged fighters in MMA worldwide. That’s because of his stardom after becoming the first to submit Conor McGregor in the UFC in 2016, and combining with the Irishman to break the company’s pay-per-view sales record in their rematch.

Nate Diaz (left) responded positively to Vicente Luque (right); will the fight come out?

After a loss to Leon Edwards in June, Diaz had been challenging Dustin Poirier, with whom he already had a canceled fight in 2018. But Poirier will fight for the lightweight belt (under 70.3kg) against Charles do Bronx in December.

Vicente Luque, 29, currently ranks fourth in the welterweight ranking (up to 77.1kg). He has won his last four fights, but sees the way to the title “bottled”, as Colby Covington will be the next challenger to champion Kamaru Usman and he still has Gilbert Durinho (his teammate) and Leon Edwards (who has already beaten him in the past ) in front of you. Luque has been asking to face Nate Diaz for some time and repeated the argument after the fight against Chiesa, in August, from which the clip published by the American on Twitter was taken.

– To me, Nate is a fighter, and fighters fight. And I’m the kind of fighter who will make an exciting fight no matter who. Nate wants a big fight; I won’t get it talking, but I’ll get it fighting. He knows and everyone knows I’m going to go in there and try to rip his head off. Even if he tries to rip my head off, I’ll keep walking forward. If the UFC wants an exciting fight, if Nate wants an exciting fight, I’m the name, I’m the guy – said Luque at the time.

Confrontation in the top 15 of the light heavyweight.