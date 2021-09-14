Nene sends out of Fluminense

Midfielder Nenê directed his departure from Fluminense. According to information from the Raiz Tricolor and Machão da Gama channels, later confirmed by the GE, the bases for the contract termination were defined this Monday night. The player agreed with the direction to sign the dissolution this Tuesday morning. Fact that opened the way to defend Vasco, that signaled the hit with the player, if the midfielder decided his life with the Tricolor.

NETFLU published on Monday afternoon (13), that the possibility of termination was imminent. Little used in the final stretch of work by Roger Machado and at the beginning of Marcão’s, Nenê wanted a change of air. He played for the last time in the victory against Chapecoense, on September 7, but he had not been a starter for a long time. The last game he started was in the defeat to América-MG, on August 8th. His relationship with Fluminense, initially, would end at the end of December.

Nenê and Vasco had preliminary conversations. The tendency is for them to settle the negotiation after he has his departure officialized by Fluminense, which should take place on Tuesday. During his spell at Fluminense, Nenê was commanded in two matches by Fernando Diniz, the current coach from Vasco. It was in 2019. The player played for Vasco between 2015 and 2018, when he moved to São Paulo. He was champion of Rio de Janeiro in 2017.