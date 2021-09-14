Neto says that Cssio failed and that Atltico Goianiense’s equalizer was cool

This Monday, after much controversy and discussion over the tie by Atlético Goianiense against Corinthians, TV Band presenter and commentator, Neto, spoke about the goal. In the opinion of the former player, the move was legal and Cassio failed.

“Atletico-GO’s goal against Corinthians was cool. Sorry Corinthians, but Cassio is wrong to take a chicken from that one. The guy goes up, Cassio inside the goal, he doesn’t do the diagonal. to score Zé Roberto? The defender who has to score. Oh, João Victor! Oh, Raul Gustavo! Now, it was a cool goal,” he said on the program the Ball Owners this Monday.

In addition, Neto also agreed with Willian’s absence from last Sunday’s match. For the presenter, the shirt 10 of Timão signed that he would be quarantined, but he has not complied with the determination since he arrived in Brazil, on September 1st. The player must return to training on Wednesday.

“Now, the fans will be crying: ‘Oh, Miranda’s goal’, ‘ah, because Willian’. But didn’t he sign that he had to be quarantined? What was he doing there? Today would be 13 days. play the next game. Didn’t you sign that you had to quarantine? Why was it at the party? Why did Corinthians take you there? Then they’ll say that Bolsonaro left on a motorcycle, but Lula’s people also left. Who’s right “Right is right. Didn’t you sign there?”, concluded Neto.

