new Honda Accord is now hybrid and makes almost 20 km / l

A few years ago, it would have been unlikely to think that the main appeal of a large sedan could be low consumption. But the new times allow this kind of play. It is the case of the new Honda Accord, released in late August. Its main appeal is the e:HEV technology, unprecedented in Brazil. In the case of the sedan, the Japanese brand’s hybrid system works with three engines.

O Accord e:HEV it is, therefore, the first Honda electrified in Brazil. Therefore, it abandoned turbo and six-cylinder engines. But this comes at a price. And what a price! After all, the most expensive sedan in the japanese brand went up R$ 32,500 and, now, it doesn’t go for less than R$ 299,900. O Car Journal accelerated the model to understand whether this sustainable appeal pays off.

Vagner Aquino/Jornal do Carro

Made in Ohio, United States, the new Honda Accord it has an electric motor of 184 hp and 32.1 mkgf that works in conjunction with the 2.0 aspirated gasoline engine of 145 hp and 17.8 mkgf. It also has another electric motor, which acts only as an energy generator. Thus, it is noteworthy that during the test-drive – made between Honda’s headquarters, in the South Zone of the city of São Paulo, and the interior of the state – the sedan averaged almost 20 km/l.

Drink less than a hatch

Hard to believe, were it not for the 16.9 km/l recorded in the on-board computer at the end of the test. At one point, it reached 19.1 km/l. The average, therefore, is better than that of many entry hatches. According to the Inmetro, energy efficiency is 1.20 MJ/km, and consumption in the city and on the road are, respectively, 17.6 km/l and 17.1 km/l. For comparison purposes, a Renault Kwid does 15.6 km/l with gasoline on the road.

But even though it consumes little fuel, the hybrid accord it shouldn’t in performance. With the torque of the electric motor available at all times, just step on the pedal on the right that the sedan obeys and don’t fail to deliver a more exciting touch.

Technology

The sedan has three driving modes: EV Drive (purely electric), Hybrid Drive (electric motor drives the vehicle and the 2.0 generates electricity) and Engine Drive. In the latter, unlike traditional hybrids (with converter for power distribution), the 2.0 16V of the Japanese sedan connects to the wheels through the multi-disc e-CVT transmission.

Vagner Aquino/Jornal do Carro

In practice, the Accord works without the interference of electric motors only when at speeds above 110 km/h. Switching between modes is, in principle, automatic – without driver interference.

At the wheel, it is a fact that saving is practically an obligation. In hybrid cars, the quest isn’t about pulling full power, or making the speedometer needle hit the speedometer’s limit. On the contrary. Naturally, the driver is encouraged to drive serenely, with an eye on reducing consumption and increasing efficiency.

In other words, the greener and quieter the driving, the more driving pleasure the model offers. Everything can be accompanied by the instrument panel. And the EV key (on the center console) further optimizes that fuel-saving appeal.

Honda/Disclosure

In the midst of this more “meek” behavior, highlighting some Accord exclusives. Exchange, for example, is electronic. This leads to a question: “what’s the point of having butterflies behind the wheel?”. In this case, the fins only serve to increase or decrease the intensity of the deceleration force and energy recovery.

To put it mildly, it’s a kind of engine brake. In short, both the electric motors and the 2.0 engine coupling clutch are in the gearbox space (e-CVT). In this sense, the Accord e:HEV has no gear ratios.

Honda/Disclosure

Batteries

On the Accord e:HEV, the battery is installed under the rear seat. With 1.3 kWh, it supplies power to the electric motor. However, according to Honda, it is not possible to crimp an autonomy number in purely electric mode. But this autonomy does not exceed 1.5 km, informs the Japanese manufacturer.

One of the merits of this type of system is the timing of the start. As it is the electric motor that kicks in, the outputs are much smoother. And, here, no exchange interference at the time of stepping foot. There is a balance between the electric and the power of the 2.0 aspirated engine. Point for linearity. In fact, the comfort was already expected, after all, we are talking about a large sedan that, in addition, has good space (see technical sheet), has as merit the excellent adjustment of the suspension set.

Vagner Aquino/Jornal do Carro

Is there a difference to the previous model?

In Brazil since 2018, the Accord generation 10 is the one who carries the new e:HEV technology. But despite the stark difference between the old and the new in terms of efficiency and handling, the look is pretty much the same.

Are new grille and two bumpers. The fog lights come with LED lighting. On the sides, redesigned 17-inch wheels are the main highlights. What’s more, it has logos with a blue background and a solid equipment list, with a more powerful wireless charger (15 Watts) and two USB ports for the rear occupants.

Vagner Aquino/Jornal do Carro

Media center (8″) with mirroring for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless is also available. Plus: more accurate lane-staying assistant and adaptive cruise control with smoother deceleration. Honda reports that the Sensing technology for semi-autonomous driving has been improved and gained Low Speed ​​Braking Control. In short, when there is a risk of collision at low speed, the brakes apply automatically.

Other equipment

Finally, it has digital air conditioning, leather-covered seats and an excellent finish. Furthermore, in addition to an electric sunroof and push-button parking brake, one of the new features is the warning for using the rear seat. The system issues a warning if something has been forgotten there.

Honda/Disclosure

If on the one hand the Accord, even without sudden changes in terms of equipment and looks, has become an efficient model, on the other hand, it charges a high price for these savings. The sedan consumes less than a Kwid, but you can’t forget that it costs six times as much. And it is also worth remembering that it uses a gasoline engine and does not have 100% electric autonomy, like the Volvo XC40, for example. The Swedish SUV is even R$30,000 cheaper.

silence on board

Speed ​​Resumes

modern propulsion technology Almost non-existent electrical autonomy

High Price Motor 2.0 gas aspirated + 2 electric power 145 hp (petrol) 184 hp (electric) Torque 17.8 mkgf (petrol) 32.1 mkgf (electric) Exchange e-CVT with deceleration switches at four intensity levels Fuel tank 48.5 liters Front suspension McPherson rear suspension Multilink

