Neymar and Patricia Pillar exchange barbs on the web because of Pelé

Neymar and Patricia Pillar found each other on social media, and played a crap on Twitter. It all started when the actress criticized a comment made by the player after Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Peru, last Thursday (9).

When leaving the field of the game, the ace commented on the approach with Pelé in the list of top scorers of the selection, and affirmed that “it will be an honor”. The King has 77 goals for the national team in official games, according to FIFA accounts, against 69 for Neymar.

Patricia didn’t like the speech and, bluntly, posted: “Neymar disappoints me more every day. Talking about putting Pelé in the artillery was absolutely regrettable”.

Afterwards, a follower questioned the actress, and commented that it was a given, not a negligence with the King of Football. Patrícia, then, replied: “He’s in the hospital, it wasn’t time”.

Pelé is in the hospital, it wasn’t time. — Patricia Pillar (@patriciapillar) September 10, 2021

Neymar decided not to let it go, and ironically responded to the tweets. “Ah well, I have to stop scoring now”, commented the player, with some emojis of laughter.

The actress was once again on Twitter, and reinforced that she didn’t think it was right for the PSG and Brazilian national team star to make the statement about the goals at that time.

“For the sake of empathy and politeness, this was not the time to say that I would pass Pelé in the artillery. It’s these delicacies of life that maybe you haven’t learned yet,” he posted.

Neymar and Patricia Pillar exchanged barbs on Twitter

(Photo: Reproduction)

At the age of 80, Pelé was admitted to Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, on August 31, to undergo routine exams. On September 4, the King of Football underwent surgery to remove a tumor in the right colon, and has been in the ICU ever since. Last Friday (10), the health center released a medical bulletin and stated that the former player ‘has been recovering satisfactorily’.

“The patient Edson Arantes do Nascimento has been recovering satisfactorily, is conscious, actively talking and maintaining vital signs within normal limits. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)”, says the bulletin.

On social networks, Pelé tried to reassure fans and showed optimism in the recovery.

“My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better. I’m looking forward to playing again, but I’ll still recover for a few more days. While I’m here, I take the opportunity to talk a lot with my family and to rest. Thank you. again for all the messages of affection. Soon we will be together again!”, he wrote.