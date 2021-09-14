Neymar responds to actress Patricia Pillar’s statement: ‘I have to stop scoring now’

Neymar used social media to refute Patricia Pillar’s statement. Last Thursday, the Globo actress criticized and classified as “regrettable” PSG shirt 10’s desire to overtake Pelé in the Brazilian national team’s artillery.

Neymar scored once in Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Peru last Thursday, and he got even closer to Pelé in his quest for the top of the list of player with most goals in the history of the Seleção (69 goals by Neymar against 77 of Pele). In an interview after the game, he spoke about the approach to the King of Football in the list of top scorers of the team: “It will be an honor to pass Pelé”.

Afterwards, Patricia Pillar published an outburst on Twitter criticizing the player’s posture. Questioned by a follower, she recalled that Pelé is in the hospital after having a tumor removed: “It wasn’t time.”

“Neymar disappoints me more every day. Talking about putting Pelé in the artillery was absolutely regrettable – published the Globo actress.

However, Neymar did not let it go unnoticed. Today, the Brazilian responded ironically to the global.

Ah, I have to stop scoring now 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 13, 2021 At the age of 80, Pelé was admitted to the ICU at Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo. Last Saturday, the King of Football underwent surgery to remove a tumor in the right colon.

