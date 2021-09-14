Nicki Minaj will not attend the Met Gala 2021 due to vaccination requirement

Unlike many celebrities, Nicki Minaj will not attend this year’s Met Gala. On her twitter, she revealed to her fans the reason behind this decision.

“They want me to get vaccinated to go to the Met. If I get vaccinated, it won’t (will be) for the Met. That’s when I feel like I’ve done enough research. I’m working on it now. In the meantime, my loves, stay safe. Use the mask with two straps that cover your head and face. Not the wide one,” said the rapper.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grip your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Nicki, who has a nearly one-year-old son, also said she was already infected with the Covid virus: “I was preparing for the VMAs and I went to shoot a video and guess who caught Covid? You know what it’s like not being able to kiss or hug your little son for over a week? A baby who was only used to his mother?” she said, adding, “‘Get vaccinated,’ Drake just told me he caught Covid with the damn vaccine, so calm down.” .

Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his breast? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

The annual dance given by Vogue magazine did not take place last year due to the pandemic. But this year, with the advance of vaccination in the United States, the event takes place today. Several famous people are on the guest list, including Gisele Bündchen and Anitta.