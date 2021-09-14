Nissan Kicks XPlay is a special series that brings art with NFT for R$ 122,990 – 14/09/2021

Nissan has joined the wave of modernity. The company has released a special version of Kicks called XPlay. The differential of this version, which costs R$ 122,990, is that it comes with an NFT certificate for a digital work of art.

Limited to 1,350 units produced in Resende (RJ), with 1,000 for Brazil and another 350 for Argentina and Paraguay, the XPlay series arrives at dealerships across the country as of October. On the front grille there is a marking with the unit number.

The NFT, or non-fungible token, is a certificate that authenticates non-physical items, in this case, a purely digital work of art. The work that does not physically exist is based on the lines of Kicks XPlay created by Brazilian digital artist @iamfesq.

This certificate is immutable, therefore, it guarantees that it cannot be faked or altered, thanks to the blockchain technology of transfer certification in the digital medium. It is the same technology used to carry out bitcoin transactions.

Image: Disclosure

Distinctive finish and exclusive pieces

Kicks XPlay will be offered in a color combination exclusive to the SUV range: pearly white with a red roof. The name of the version will be on the door sills, on the trunk lid and on the back of the front seats.

It features a black airfoil that has been designed with a new design exclusively for this limited series. Inside, it has a red finish on the air vents, on the base of the steering wheel and on the contrasting stitching of the dashboard, armrest and seats – the latter have a rubberized coating in black and gray.

Image: Disclosure

Equipments

The Kicks XPlay features an induction cell phone charger, a special opening in the multimedia center with an 8″ touchscreen and 17″ wheels with a glossy black finish, as the brand has already used in the limited series Kicks UEFA.

The list also includes a face-to-face key with push-button start, instrument panel with a seven-inch semi-virtual screen, electric trio, light sensor, multifunctional steering wheel, electrochromic rearview mirror and traction and stability controls.

Other items that complete the list are daytime driving lights, Isofix seat attachment system, ramp departure assistant and six airbags, among other amenities such as lighting in the trunk and sunshades.

Under the hood, the power train does not switch to XPlay version. It has the same 1.6 flex engine, up to 114 hp at 5,600 rpm and 15.5 mkgf at 4,000 rpm as the other configurations. The drive is front and the transmission, CVT type automatic with sport mode.

Image: Disclosure

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.