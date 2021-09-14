nobody wins and prize accumulates in R$ 4 million – DCI

The Caixa Lotteries drew on the night of this Monday, September 13th, the numbers of the Lotofácil contest 2321 at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. Check the result: 01-02-06-07-08-09-10-12-13-14-15-17-22-23-24.

Was there a winner in the Lotofácil contest 2321?

According to Lotteries Caixa, there was no corrector for the result of Lotofácil 2321 and the prize totaled R$ 4 million. However, in the other bands, prizes were distributed:

15 hits – There was no hitter;

14 hits – 187 winning bets, R$1,851.74;

13 hits – 7283 winning bets, $25.00;

12 hits – 105970 winning bets, $10.00;

11 hits – 655457 winning bets, R$5.00;

next draw – Lotofácil 2322 draw is scheduled for this Tuesday, September 14th, from 8 pm (Brasilia time).

How‌ ‌to play in Lotofácil?‌ ‌

On the steering wheel, ‌composed‌ of ‌25‌ ‌numbers,‌ it is ‌possible‌ ‌to dial‌ from ‌15‌ to ‌20.‌ ‌There are ‌drawn‌ ‌15‌ ‌numbers and who‌ ‌hit‌ ‌all takes the most. However, it is also possible to win by hitting ‌11,‌ ‌12,‌13‌ or‌14.‌ ‌ ‌

To‌ ‌make‌ the‌ game,‌ ‌a‌ ‌choice of numbers can be done by the system automatically or manual. form While also be possible to repeat the same bet in several competitions – mode known as Teimosinha. Therefore, the bettor can choose to compete with her for 3 ,‌ ‌6,‌ ‌12,‌ ‌18‌ ‌or‌ ‌24‌ in a row.‌ ‌

Bets can be placed up to one hour before the award at lotteries, Loterias Caixa application or website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br). The draws from the Easy Lotto are held almost every day: from Monday to Saturday, always at the same time as 20 hours.

How much does the Lotofácil game cost? ‌

The smallest bet is simple to 15 numbers, which goes for $ 2,50. However, as the player selects more numbers – limited to 20 per game – the value also increases and may exceed R $ 38 thousand

15 numbers cost R$2.50;

16 numbers cost R$40.00;

17 numbers cost R$340.00;

18 numbers cost R$2,040.00;

19 numbers cost R$9,690.00;

20 numbers cost R$38,760.00;

What is the value of the prize?

The award of Lotofácil varies according to the amount collected, corresponding to 43.35% of the total bruto. are subtracted from this percentage, three awards of fixed values ​​and the rest distributed in other categories:

R$‌ ‌5 for‌ bets‌ ‌with‌ 11‌ ‌numbers‌ ‌rights‌;‌ ‌

R$‌ ‌10 for‌ ‌the ‌bets‌ ‌with‌ ‌12‌ ‌numbers‌ ‌right;‌ ‌

R$‌ ‌25 for‌ bets‌ ‌with‌ ‌13‌ ‌numbers‌ ‌right;‌ ‌

13%‌ among‌ ‌the‌ fixers‌ of ‌14‌ ‌right numbers;‌

62% among‌ ‌the‌ fixers‌ of ‌15‌ ‌right numbers;‌ ‌

In addition, 10% are retained for final contests 0, distributed only to winners who correctly guess the 15 numbers sorteados. are also collected 15% for the same range of special contest winners Lotofácil Independence, that all happens ‌year‌ ‌in‌ ‌month‌ ‌of‌ ‌September.‌

How does the Lotofácil pool work? ‌

In each sweepstake you can make a maximum of 10 bets for sweepstakes with 15, 16, 17 or 18 numbers, six for sweepstakes with 19 numbers and a sweepstakes to 20 números. However, to compete, the minimum value of The ballot is R$10.00 and each quota cannot cost less than R$3.00 and it is possible to do it with: ‌

Minimum of two and maximum of 8 odds for bets with 15 numbers

Minimum of two and maximum of 25 odds with 16 numbers

Minimum of two and maximum of 30 odds for bets with 17 numbers

Minimum of two and maximum of 35 odds with 18 numbers

Minimum of two and maximum of 70 odds for bets with 19 numbers

Minimum of two and maximum of 100 odds for bets with 20 numbers

To choose the numbers the jackpot is necessary to fill in the steering wheel itself or request the system to choose the attendant lotérica. You can also buy sweepstakes quotas organized by Units Lottery, with the possibility of collecting the additional Service Fee of up to 35% ‌ ‌da‌ ‌quota.‌ ‌

What is the probability of winning at Lotofácil?‌ ‌

If a bettor wants to try his luck playing with 15 numbers, the probability of winning is one in more than 3.2 milhões. But if the game has 20 numbers, this chance go to one in 211.

15 numbers matched – the chance of winning is one in 3,268,760;

14 numbers matched – the chance of winning is one in 21,792;

13 numbers matched – the chance of winning is one in 692;

12 numbers matched – the chance of winning is one in 60;

11 numbers matched – the chance of winning is one in 11;

Where to receive the award?

It is possible to receive the Lotofácil prize at any accredited lottery outlet or at Caixa branches. However, if the net premium exceeds R$1,332.78 (gross of R$1,903.98), payment will only be made at Caixa’s branches.

However, amounts equal to or above R$ 10 thousand are paid after two days of presentation of the ticket at Caixa’s branch. Online betting winnings can be transferred to Mercado Pago accounts.

