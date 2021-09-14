Nubank closes partnership with Creditas and may become a shareholder in fintech – Link

Two Brazilian “unicorns” are joining forces. Nubank announced this Monday, 13, that it has signed a partnership with fintech Creditas – the agreement provides that the digital bank may in the next two years become a minority shareholder in the company, with up to 7.7% of the shares.

With the partnership, Creditas will offer its products to Nubank’s client base in Brazil – fintech offers loans based on guarantees such as real estate and automobiles and performs services such as real estate renovations based on a loan taken from Creditas or private payroll loans . In addition to this integration, Nubank, which reached a market value of US$ 30 billion in June, intends to make investments to expand Creditas’ credit capacity in Brazil.

Nubank has concentrated efforts on expanding its product menu in recent years

“We really believe in Creditas’ potential. We know the positive impact that access to credit has on people’s lives. By working with Creditas, we can extend this reach even further,” Nubank Chief Executive David Vélez said in a statement. .

Nubank now has as its main product a fee-free purple credit card. The digital bank, however, has concentrated efforts on expanding its product menu in recent years, advancing in areas such as investments, personal loans and accounts for legal entities. In July, the company entered into a partnership with the Remessa Online platform to allow Nubank customers to have discounted transfer fees when receiving or sending money abroad.

Creditas is also strengthening its offer of products and services. In July, fintech bought Volanty, owner of a digital platform for buying and selling used vehicles, and Minuto Seguros, a pioneer in the online offer of insurance, with an emphasis on the sale of car policies. In December of last year, Creditas raised US$ 225 million and became the 13th Brazilian unicorn, with a market valuation of US$ 1.75 billion.