Nubank launches payment automation platform; see how to use

Nubank, the world’s largest independent digital bank, announces on Tuesday (14) the launch of a platform that allows customers to schedule the payment of their recurring accounts in automatic debit and receive notifications in case of eventualities, such as lack of balance or increase in account value.

Brazilians waste a lot of time paying their bills every month. By offering a solution that centralizes and acts as an autopilot for these recurring payments, we want to give customers the opportunity to have a simpler experience than what is currently offered in the market. In addition to giving them the peace of mind they need to focus on what really matters, with the confidence that we’ll let them know if something goes amiss.

Cristina Junqueira, co-founder of Nubank.

The novelty is available to Nubank’s physical and legal clients and creates a placeholder within the application where it is possible to choose which accounts to automate and coordinate dates and amounts to be paid in each one, providing a better financial organization.

Currently, it is possible to automatically debit consumer bills (such as water, electricity, telephone and internet), but soon the payment assistant should become even more complete and include control over other payments and recurring transfers to ensure peace of mind complete to users.

Users will also be able to set a maximum amount for the expense and will be notified in advance if the amount is exceeded, so that they can assess whether it is a due charge or request the correction of the amount from the service provider before the payment is made. . In addition, if there is no balance available for payment, the customer will be notified in advance so that they can add the necessary amount to their account. You can temporarily suspend or permanently cancel automatic payments whenever necessary, with just a few taps and in real time.

The functionality goes live today (14) and is expected to reach the entire base over the next few weeks.

For more information, access: https://blog.nubank.com.br/assistente-de-pagamentos-nubank

Source: Nubank press office