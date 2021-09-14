Nubank will offer Creditas loan services in the app

Brazilian fintech Nubank and the online loan platform Creditas announced, this Monday (13), a new partnership. With the alliance, digital bank customers will be able to access the new partner’s products and services directly through the Nu application.

The resource should come into operation by the end of 2021. In addition, Nubank wins in a contract the possibility of becoming a minority shareholder of Creditas, if it wishes to acquire 7.7% of the company’s shares in 2023.

Creditas, also Brazilian, is an online credit platform founded in 2012 and offers services for secured loan for property or vehicle, including online, to pay off debts or in the payroll-deductible mode. The company also handles financing, refinancing, sales and exchanges. In 2021, Creditas was considered a highlight in the financial sector among companies in Latin America that received large investments, along with Nubank itself.

Changes and news

Nubank recently announced several expansions in payments and finance management. New features include the arrival of support for international transfers in the app, the purchase of the Spin Pay instant payment platform and the definitive incorporation of Easynvest as Nu invest. More details on Creditas’ offering of services on Nubank’s app are expected to be released in the near future.