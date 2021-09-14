NVIDIA RTX 40 GPUs will be even more expensive; check the supposed prices [RUMOR]

The RTX 4090 must have the value doubled in relation to the RTX 3090

Do you know when things are bad and we say “the worst thing that can happen”? So, this applies to the situation you read about in the title. According to the Chinese website My Drivers, known in this field of leaks and rumors, ahe GeForce RTX 40 GPUs should be more expensive than normal.

Intergenerational price increases are normal, but not like that. If the rumors about the performance of the RTX 40 suggest a significant jump, apparently so are the prices. The values ​​listed below would be the ones suggested by the manufacturer (MSRP in dollars), but we know it doesn’t work that well, so it could be worse.

RTX 4090 – US$ 2999

RTX 4080 Ti – US$ 1999

RTX 4080 – US$1199

RTX 4070 – US$ 799

RTX 4060 – $399

Regarding the launch values ​​of GeForce RTX 30, each segment must undergo a significant increase, even doubling, as in the case of the RTX 4090. The suggested prices for the current generation are as follows:

RTX 3090 – US$ 1499

RTX 3080 – $699

RTX 3070 – US$ 499

RTX 3060 – US$ 329

My Drivers source said NVIDIA is raising prices to “discourage mining enthusiasts“, but also discouraging the “common gamers“. If that statement is true, gaming on a PC won’t be for everyone from NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace GPUs.



The next generation GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards are expected to be manufactured in 5nm from TSMC. According to the source, the new generation of GPUS entered a testing period that should last a year, with release scheduled for the end of next year.

Previous rumors say that the generation of RTX 40 GPUs should have a performance jump compared to the current RTX 30 similar to what was seen between Pascal and Maxwell. In addition, the high-end RTX 4090 should have a consumption that borders on 500W, supposedly to compensate for the increase in performance.

Top of the line with the AD102 chip must arrive with 18,432 CUDA cores, 71% more than the 10,496 cores that equip the GeForce RTX 3090. In addition to 72 Texture Processor Clusters (TPCs) and 144 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs). Unlike AMD’s RDNA 3 GPUs, Ada Lovelace generation GPUs must be built with unique chips. Other rumors suggest that the current generation of NVIDIA GPUs should receive Super models, as happened in the last generation with the RTX 20s.

Via: Eurogamer