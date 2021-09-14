NVIDIA’s alleged leak reveals ‘Injustice 3’, PlayStation games on PC and more

According to supposed service database leak GeForce Now, gives NVIDIA, a NetherRealm Studios is developing a third game in the Injustice franchise, titled ‘Injustice: Gods Will Fall‘, although no other details have been mentioned.

At the same time, several exclusive titles from PlayStation also appeared in these leaked data, including a ‘God of War‘ at steam, as ‘return‘ gives housemarque.

Journalist Jez Corden, from WindowsCentral, claims that this leak is real, and it is one of the biggest in recent years.

Check out the complete list of found games:

Sony:

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Edition

HELLDIVERS 2

Forbidden West horizon

Gran Turismo 7

Déraciné

God of War

return

demon’s souls

Ratchet & Clank

Sackboy: The Big Adventure

Ghost of Tsushima

Microsoft:

Gears 6

Oxide Unannounced

Project Holland (Fable)

Project Typhoon (Contraband)

Project Woodstock (Forza)

Unannounced game from The Initiative studio

Halo 5: Guardians

avowed

Kalimba

Indian

gravity

Square Enix:

Chrono Cross Remaster

FF Tactics remaster

FF7 Remake

FF9 Remake

Final Fantasy 16

Tomb Raider Anniversary (2021)

unannounced game

Kingdom Hearts 4

Capcom:

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Street Fighter 6

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Monster Hunter 6

Take Two:

GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas Remasters

Bioshock RTX remaster

Bioshock 2022

AND THE:

Mirror’s Edge RTX Remaster

Untitled Respawn Game

Titanfall 3

Bandai:

Digital Curve:

Return Digital:

Crytek:

D3 Publisher Inc:

Sega:

Atlus:

Catherine Full Body

Shin Megami Tensei V

WB:

Batman: Arkham Knight RTX Remaster

Valve:

Paradox:

Unannounced:

XCOM 3

Injustice 3: Gods will Fall

Destroy All Humans 3

Metal Gear Solid 2 & 3 HD

Mario + Rabbids

Death Stranding Director’s Cut PC

Sniper Elite 5

City Skylines 2

Others:

Total War 9

Payday 3

Hangar 13 Unadvertised (possible Mafia 4)

Fight for Middle-Earth

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Mortal Kombat Next Gen & Mortal Kombat XII

moss

Space Punks

Hitman Pro

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered

Goat Simulator 2