NVIDIA’s alleged leak reveals ‘Injustice 3’, PlayStation games on PC and more

According to supposed service database leak GeForce Now, gives NVIDIA, a NetherRealm Studios is developing a third game in the Injustice franchise, titled ‘Injustice: Gods Will Fall‘, although no other details have been mentioned.
At the same time, several exclusive titles from PlayStation also appeared in these leaked data, including a ‘God of War‘ at steam, as ‘return‘ gives housemarque.
Journalist Jez Corden, from WindowsCentral, claims that this leak is real, and it is one of the biggest in recent years.
Check out the complete list of found games:
Sony:
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Edition
- HELLDIVERS 2
- Forbidden West horizon
- Gran Turismo 7
- Déraciné
- God of War
- return
- demon’s souls
- Ratchet & Clank
- Sackboy: The Big Adventure
- Ghost of Tsushima
Microsoft:
- Gears 6
- Oxide Unannounced
- Project Holland (Fable)
- Project Typhoon (Contraband)
- Project Woodstock (Forza)
- Unannounced game from The Initiative studio
- Halo 5: Guardians
- avowed
- Kalimba
- Indian
- gravity
Square Enix:
- Chrono Cross Remaster
- FF Tactics remaster
- FF7 Remake
- FF9 Remake
- Final Fantasy 16
- Tomb Raider Anniversary (2021)
- unannounced game
- Kingdom Hearts 4
Capcom:
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Street Fighter 6
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Monster Hunter 6
Take Two:
- GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas Remasters
- Bioshock RTX remaster
- Bioshock 2022
AND THE:
- Mirror’s Edge RTX Remaster
- Untitled Respawn Game
- Titanfall 3
Bandai:
Digital Curve:
Return Digital:
Crytek:
D3 Publisher Inc:
Sega:
Atlus:
- Catherine Full Body
- Shin Megami Tensei V
WB:
- Batman: Arkham Knight RTX Remaster
Valve:
Paradox:
Unannounced:
- XCOM 3
- Injustice 3: Gods will Fall
- Destroy All Humans 3
- Metal Gear Solid 2 & 3 HD
- Mario + Rabbids
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut PC
- Sniper Elite 5
- City Skylines 2
Others:
- Total War 9
- Payday 3
- Hangar 13 Unadvertised (possible Mafia 4)
- Fight for Middle-Earth
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Mortal Kombat Next Gen & Mortal Kombat XII
- moss
- Space Punks
- Hitman Pro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered
- Goat Simulator 2