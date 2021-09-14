Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A22 starting at £993

Launched this Monday (26) by Samsung, the Galaxy A22 is an intermediate smartphone that offers users some interesting features, made official in the country and costing almost R$ 2,000, but showing a sharp drop in price hours after arriving in the Brazilian market, being possible to find it with a very interesting discount on the price.

The device arrives with interesting settings, revealing that the South Korean focused on improving the camera set and inserting interesting features that are normally present in more expensive phones, such as the 90 Hz refresh rate, for example.

It is equipped with MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor, making it a good choice for those looking for an intermediate device that has a nice design and has a good set of rear camera sensors.