Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A22 starting at £993

Launched this Monday (26) by Samsung, the Galaxy A22 is an intermediate smartphone that offers users some interesting features, made official in the country and costing almost R$ 2,000, but showing a sharp drop in price hours after arriving in the Brazilian market, being possible to find it with a very interesting discount on the price.
The device arrives with interesting settings, revealing that the South Korean focused on improving the camera set and inserting interesting features that are normally present in more expensive phones, such as the 90 Hz refresh rate, for example.
It is equipped with MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor, making it a good choice for those looking for an intermediate device that has a nice design and has a good set of rear camera sensors.
This version arrived on the Brazilian market with a launch price of R$1,899, however, it is possible to purchase the 4G version — there is also a variant that arrives with support for the 5G network — for R$993 through Magazine Luiza in cash payment or R$1,129 for those who want to pay in installments, this amount can be divided into up to 12 installments without interest.
The model on sale has 4 GB of RAM memory and 128 GB of internal storage, being available in black, violet and green, depending on the chosen store.